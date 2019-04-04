NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
ireland

Gardaí appeal for help in finding woman, 34, missing in Dublin

Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 08:14 AM

Gardaí have asked for assistance from the public in locating a missing 34-year-old woman from Dublin.

Agnieska Supo is missing from Ongar, Dublin 15 and was last seen on the evening of April 2.

Ms Supo is described as being approximately 5’ 8’’ tall with a medium build, blue eyes and blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing dark blue jeans and a red and dark blue coat.

Anyone who has seen Ms Supo or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

