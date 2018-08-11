Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí and Gsoc probe fatal crash

Saturday, August 11, 2018 - 05:45 AM
By Cormac O'Keeffe
Security Correspondent

Toxicology tests are to be conducted on the body of a driver who died after crashing his van as he fled gardaí, in a tragedy that left a woman in a critical condition and a teenage boy injured.

The Garda Ombudsman is conducting an investigation, as is standard in all cases where there is a death or serious injury of a member of the public following interaction with gardaí.

The crash occurred at railings along Fairview Park on Dublin’s northside early yesterday morning.

Garda sources said the car had been seen driving in an erratic manner and that officers pulled it over. As they got out of their vehicle, the van sped off, crashing around the corner.

The driver, a man, was fatally injured and declared dead at the scene. The female front passenger was seriously injured and removed to hospital. She is said to be in a critical condition.

A 13-year-old boy in the back of the van was also injured and was taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, where his injuries are described as non-life- threatening.

It is understood the boy has told gardaí he is from Belfast and is a member of the Travelling community.

It is thought he was not in a position to comment about the adults, both in their late 40s. Gardaí are continuing their inquiries.

Toxicology tests are being conducted on the remains of the driver to determine if he had been drinking.

The Garda Press Office said:

“Gardaí in Clontarf are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at the Clontarf Road/Malahide Road junction in Dublin.”

It said the male driver was fatally injured, the female passenger was seriously injured and taken to the Mater Hospital, and the boy had was in Temple Street Hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries”.

It said Garda forensic collision investigation officers were at the scene, that the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSoc) had been notified, and that people with information should contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 6664800.

GSoc said:

“The matter was referred by the Garda Síochána under section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005 because the vehicle involved had come to the attention of gardaí shortly before it crashed. Gsoc has deployed a team of investigators to examine the circumstances of the referral.”


