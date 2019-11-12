Garda whistleblower tells tribunal his last days on duty were 'paranoid, unbearable'

A Garda whistleblower says his his last days on duty were "paranoid and unbearable" after he made his protected disclosure, a tribunal has heard.

Garda Nicholas Keogh is giving evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal, where counsel for the tribunal are re-examining him.

The tribunal is in its fourth week hearing from Gda Keogh, who alleges that a senior member of the Athlone drugs unit, identified to the tribunal as Garda A, was in an improper relationship with a heroin dealer, identified as Ms B, who had a then-estimated €2,500 a week income.

The tribunal, chaired by Judge Sean Ryan, is investigating if Gda Keogh was targeted, harassed, undermined, or bullied after he made his protected disclosure on May 8, 2014.

Tribunal barrister Diarmaid McGuinness SC is re-examining and asked Gda Keogh about his "drinking problem".

Mr McGuinness referenced a "number of diary entries regarding drinking - had it become a problem before your protected disclosure?"

Gda Keogh said that his drinking had been problematic before May 8, 2014, but that "parallel" issues were also affecting him at the time.

"You were very frank with Detective Sergeant Declan Mulcahy [who investigated Gda Keogh's collusion complaint] and you had started drinking with Garda A? Drinking on duty, drinking off duty, on off days? Garda A was a close companion in those days?" asked Mr McGuinness .

"Yes, some of the evidence was from drinking with Garda A, so I had to go into it with Det Sgt Mulcahy," said Gda Keogh.

Mr McGuinness asked if Gda Keogh's drinking "affected your ability to do your duty, or if it caused friction?"

Gda Keogh said that it only became a problem in work on "one occasion" but that he would drink on absences, due to work-related stress.

"The 21st of December, 2015, was my last day at work and it's a lot easier to come in here and answer these questions now, knowing that the Garda propaganda office in Phoenix Park were feeding the media about me. Those last days were unbearable," said Gda Keogh, who has been off sick since.

Gda Keogh said that he was "a sitting duck" for Garda management after he made his protected disclosure.

Prior to my protected disclosure, I probably had a personnel file about half an inch thick.

"You'd need a lorry to carry it into the tribunal now," said Gda Keogh.

Mr McGuinness asked if Gda Keogh felt paranoid and was told "constantly".

"With documents, I wouldn't have let them in the house, as I was conscious it could be searched. Regarding paranoia, I think I was justifiably so.

"The guards have the largest and most accurate phone tapping section in the country and I was conscious of that, too."

'It was for my protection'

Gda Keogh said that he had a problem with a member of the team investigating his heroin-collusion claim in Athlone and that "he [the member] was a good friend of Garda A".

A diary note Gda Keogh made on July 22, 2014 read: "Am fully aware investigating team is double-crossing me”.

Garda Keogh was named on the morning of making his protected disclosure in Dáil Eireann by Independent TD Luke Ming Flanagan, with whom Gda Keogh had been in contact about Garda “criminality in Westmeath”.

"I didn't want to be named but it was for my protection and in hindsight it was probably the right road to go down," said Gda Keogh.

On May 18, 2014, Gda Keogh made a Pulse intelligence entry, which read:

"Ms B is seriously involved in the heroin trade in Athlone with a turnover €2,500 a week. She has no previous convictions for drugs due to the fact she has been aided and abetted for years by a senior officer of the drugs unit who himself is a close associate of a high ranking Garda officer. Fact."

Gda Keogh was requested to give up the name of his informant but refused.

"I couldn't take the chance to give the name to persons in Westmeath [Garda division]," he said.