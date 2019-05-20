Garda Commissioner’s evidence raises questions

The evidence of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) earlier this month about the controversial prosecution of a civilian Garda employee, has raised some serious questions.

An investigation of the commissioner’s answers, and responses from the Garda Press Office, about the Margiotta case suggest that Mr Harris may have inadvertently given the wrong impression about aspects of the case.

The trial of Lynn Margiotta and her GP brother, Tony, for producing false sick notes, collapsed at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on March 26.

Ms Margiotta is a civilian employee of An Garda Síochána. Dr Margiotta was accused of providing her with sick notes that were not authentic in 2014, even though gardaí accepted that Ms Margiotta had a medical condition.

Both siblings denied there was anything untoward about how Ms Margiotta acquired the sick notes.

Both claim the case was motivated by a bullying complaint Ms Margiotta made against a Garda three weeks before she was first arrested in August 2014.

In evidence at the PAC on May 9, Mr Harris said there was no record of a bullying complaint in the case.

“None can be found,” he told David Cullinane TD.

However, the Irish Examiner has learned that Ms Margiotta did make a verbal complaint, setting in train a process that would lead to a formal written complaint.

As per public sector policy, there was due to be a meeting to attempt mediation in the issue, but before the meeting could take place, she was arrested over the alleged false sick notes.

This information was conveyed to the Garda Press Office on Monday, for a response in relation to Mr Harris’ evidence, but no response was given.

Separately, the commissioner also appeared to give the PAC the impression that the case was being investigated by the Garda Ombudsman (Gsoc).

Mr Cullinane asked the commissioner if he was of a mind to “personally examine the elements of the case that are in the public domain”.

The commissioner responded: “That is also the subject of a public complaint to Gsoc. The material we are putting together is for its information and I have to wait for it to make its recommendations.”

According to a spokesperson, Gsoc is not currently investigating any aspect of the case that it understands was being referred to at the PAC.

In response to a question on this matter, the Garda Press Office replied that the commissioner was referring to a complaint from 2016.

In fact, the 2016 complaint, a copy of which has been seen by the Irish Examiner, referred to leaks to the media about Ms Margiotta’s arrest.

This was completed without resolution by Gsoc in November 2017.