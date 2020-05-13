News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Fundamental flaws' in managing Covid-19 in meat plants - Naughten

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 11:23 AM

There are calls for a multi-agency group to address the Covid-19 crisis in the meat sector.

It is after hundreds of cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in plants across the country over the past few weeks.

Denis Naughten claims some staff who were tested for the virus went back to work before they got their results due to testing delays.

The Independent TD says urgent action is needed by the HSE.

"I believe that there are fundamental flaws in relation to the way we have managed the Covid infection in our meat plants," said Deputy Naughten.

"We now need a review of that to ensure that weaknesses within the testing regime and the tracing regime are addressed immediately in advance of more businesses opening up next week."

Testing turnaround delays down to technical issues

