Free Now has issued new travel guidelines for passengers

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 10:58 AM

As Ireland prepares to lift some lockdown restrictions, Free Now has released new travel guidelines.

The taxi app is encouraging drivers and passengers to wear face coverings when travelling.

It recommends people not to travel in groups of more than two people both of whom should sit in the back seat.

The company also wants drivers to install a partition screen in their taxis and says it has been providing screens to drivers still working throughout the crisis.

Drivers working during the crisis have also received bottles of hand sanitiser and masks.

Free Now is encouraging passengers to avoid paying by cash if they can and, of course, to wash their hands before and after travelling.

"Over the past two months we have seen taxi drivers step up to keep essential workers moving across Ireland," Alan Fox, General Manager of Free Now Ireland said.

"Now, as we approach the first phase of the lockdown easing, we want to ensure that drivers and passengers feel protected over the coming months as the country starts to open up again.

“By encouraging passengers and drivers to wear face coverings, limit the number of people travelling and install partitions we hope to play our part in helping to get the country moving again in a safe and responsible way.”

