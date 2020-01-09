News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Four arrested by gardaí investigating 'firearms Incident' in Wexford

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 08:45 PM

Four men have been arrested by gardaí investigating an incident in Wexford.

At a commercial garage in Clonroche, four men entered the premises carrying what witnesses described as a handgun and threatened staff members.

It is understood by gardaí that the males left the scene in a silver Hyundai car. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

Gardaí said that during a follow up operation Roads Policing Units observed the car travelling towards Dublin on the M9 motorway.

The car was intercepted a short time later by members of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) on the M7 at the ‘Perpetual motion’ landmark near Naas and its four occupants were arrested.

The car has been seized for technical examination.

The four men arrested, one aged in his 30s, two in their 40s and one in his 50s, are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 across Garda Stations in Co Wexford.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

