Fórsa calls for reform of local authorities

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 09:46 AM

The Citizens Assembly is being urged to convene to reform local authorities across the country.

Ireland's largest public sector union, Fórsa, wants the assembly to discuss how councils are funded, as it claims only 8% of public spending occurs at local level here, compared to an EU average of over 23%.

The union says this is having a negative impact on local jobs, service quality, value-for-money, and environmental protections.

Peter Nolan, Fórsa's head of local government, says the public want their local councils to serve them more effectively.

We are the 'Cinderella' of local government services.

"One thing we've noticed with this campaign, it's resonating with the public.

"We say to them, do you want better local services and better control? They're saying yes, including the elected people in the system.

"We've got very strong support across the political spectrum. Our demand at this conference will be that the political parties turn that into action."

