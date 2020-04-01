News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former TDs who lost or gave up seats are paid €586k

This included €28,055 in termination payments to ex-Fine Gael TD for Cork North-Central Dara Murphy
By Ken Foxe
Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 08:12 AM

More than €586,000 was paid out in termination pay and lump sums in January and February to TDs who retired or lost their seats at the general election.

This included €28,055 in termination payments to ex-Fine Gael TD for Cork North-Central Dara Murphy, according to records released under Freedom of Information by the Oireachtas.

Mr Murphy stepped down in December following controversy over his claims for travel and accommodation at Leinster House despite having a full-time job in Europe.

The former Fine Gael TD received a termination lump sum of €16,031.50 in January, according to the database of payments from the Oireachtas. He also received €6,011.81 in both January and February in termination pay.

All TDs who lost their seats or retired before the last general election were entitled to a termination lump sum of between just under €15,000 and around €17,500.

Altogether, 26 former members qualified for these lump sums, with a total of €421,859 shared between them following their departure from national politics.

In addition, each received termination pay of between €5,600 and €6,500 in February, calculated on the basis of 75% of their previous salary.

Ministers who lost their seats but continue to serve in government have not yet received any of these payments, and remain on their departmental payroll.

Former Sinn Féin TD Gerry Adams was paid a €16,000 lump sum in February, and received termination pay of €6,000. Maria Bailey — a Dún Laoghaire Fine Gael TD who did not contest her seat at the last election after the swing-gate controversy — received a lump sum of €17,000, and a monthly payment of €6,400.

Former Labour leader, Joan Burton, was paid a €16,000 lump sum, and her termination pay for February was €6,000.

Michael Harty — a former Independent TD for Clare — received the highest termination lump sum of €17,500. His monthly termination pay was listed as €6,500. The higher rate of pay relates to his service as chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on Health.

The smallest lump sum was the €14,900 paid to ex-Labour TD Brendan Ryan, who got €5,600 in his termination pay for February.

Other names on the list include former ministers Mary Mitchell O’Connor, Finian McGrath, Michael Noonan, John Halligan, Catherine Byrne, Jim Daly, Martin Ferris, John Deasy, and Maureen O’Sullivan.

Members may donate some or all of their termination pay-back to the State. The Oireachtas does not provide such details as it is considered personal data.

