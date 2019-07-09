News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Former Cork office block to undergo €10m conversion into local authority downsizing housing project

Former Cork office block to undergo €10m conversion into local authority downsizing housing project
An aerial view of Springville House, Blackrock, Cork
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 02:23 PM

A 1960s former office block in one of Cork’s most desirable residential areas is to undergo a €10m conversion into a local authority downsizing housing project.

City councillors have sanctioned an amended Part 8 plan to adapt and extend the former Springville House in Blackrock, and then change its use to facilitate the development of 35 residential units within the fabric of the existing office building.

It was advertised as a social housing scheme but the scheme was amended during the public consultation process to deliver a dedicated downsizing scheme only.

It is hoped that work to deliver a mix of one and two bedroom units in Springville House will start before the end of this year. It could take up to 15-months to deliver the units.

It is the first time an outdated commercial or office facility will have been converted to a modern residential building as part of a local authority housing project.

READ MORE

Limerick man who fell from multi-storey car park settles case against HSE for €7m

It will be modelled on the city council’s successful Árus Mhuire downsizing development on Skehard Road, where 30 units are fully occupied.

The council offers homes in such developments to people in under-occupied local authority housing, or to people in private homes who may be considering downsizing, in a bid to free up property for social housing.

Under the terms of such downsizing deals, a local authority can offer buy private homes from homeowners at a discounted rate which is determined by the age of the homeowners, and then offer them a tenancy in a downsizing scheme.

Several city councillors praised the housing directorate for addressing various local concerns.

The city’s head of housing, Brian Geaney, welcomed councillors’ decision to give the project the green light: “It will assist in tackling the housing crisis. It is a very sustainable and innovative solution that will regenerate the area and will be major financial investment in Blackrock and the city."

The 0.6-acre site is on Blackrock Rd, close to Ashton School and the South Link Rd. Homes in the area regularly fetch prices at the upper end of the market.

The site contains the almost 17,600 sq ft former headquarters of Pettit Consulting Engineers, which was acquired by Mott McDonald in 2006.

The Springville House project was one of several social housing projects signed off by city councillors on Monday.

They also approved loans under the capital assistance programme to Sophia Housing to provide four social housing units in the Hollies on Magazine Road, and to Circle Voluntary Housing Association for a further four units at Anglesea Mews on Anglesea St.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council has signed contracts for social housing schemes worth some €8.2m in Kanturk and Blarney. Work on the developments, which will include a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom houses, is due to start soon.

READ MORE

Appeal raises €7k towards funeral costs for Cork toddler Santina Cawley

More on this topic

Woman questioned in connection with Cork toddler murder probe released without chargeWoman questioned in connection with Cork toddler murder probe released without charge

Conditional €47m deal agreed for sale of vast Cork docklands site Conditional €47m deal agreed for sale of vast Cork docklands site

Councillors reject plan for bus and bike lanesCouncillors reject plan for bus and bike lanes

Works to save Cork buildings underwayWorks to save Cork buildings underway

CorkBlackrockDownsizingTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Call for Leap cards to be issued for homeless childrenCall for Leap cards to be issued for homeless children

Jury at woman's inquest recommends new testing system for Luas body catcher mechanismJury at woman's inquest recommends new testing system for Luas body catcher mechanism

'I want the memories of pain to go away,' says victim as neighbour who raped her three times is jalied'I want the memories of pain to go away,' says victim as neighbour who raped her three times is jalied

Taoiseach apologises to those abused in schools who were denied redressTaoiseach apologises to those abused in schools who were denied redress


Lifestyle

It’s the latest green juice the wellness world is loving.What is chlorophyll water and should you be drinking it?

The phoenix rises: new work after a conflagration for Cork Artist Rebuilding his art practice after the studio fire that claimed his life’s work has meant a shift of focus from stained glass to sculpture, artist Peadar Lamb tells Ellie O’Byrne.Phoenix rises: Peadar Lamb on shifting focus after studio fire claimed his life's work

The designer has shared more details about her forthcoming range.Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection

These are the hats to be seen in this season, says Katie Wright.Top off your holiday look with the 3 hottest hat trends of the summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »