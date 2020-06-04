Five more coronavirus deaths and 38 more cases confirmed in Ireland

There have been another five deaths from Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.

That brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 1,664.

An additional 38 new confirmed cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 25,142.

"Further progress has been made throughout May in suppressing the spread of Covid-19," said Dr Tony Holohan.

"A downward trend is evident in the number of hospitalisations, ICU admissions and reported deaths.

"Adherence to public health personal behaviours (hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette) is essential in avoiding an upsurge of infection in the future."

The reproductive rate for Covid-19 has increased slightly for the first time in several weeks, the Health Minister has said.

Simon Harris said the main measuring tools indicated the reproduction number – the number of people an infected person infects – was now between 0.4 and 0.7.

In recent weeks, it has been stable at between 0.5 and 0.6.

“The easing of restrictions in Phase One has not negatively impacted the r-number, in no small part thanks to the collective behaviours of our population in preventing resurgence of the disease,” said Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.

Earlier today, the death of one more person with coronavirus in Northern Ireland was announced, taking the total recorded there to 535.

There were another 33 confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 4,773.