NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Fire at Leitrim hotel earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 10:48 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Update 10.48pm: A fire has been brought under control at a hotel building in Leitrim that had been earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation.

The blaze was spotted at around 8 o'clock this evening at the Shannon Key West Hotel in Roosky.

No one was injured in the fire.

The government announced in November that the hotel was to become a direct provision centre.

But a legal row broke out over its ownership.

Just before Christmas an agreement was reached to develop a four-star hotel on the site.

Update 10.22pm: Emergency services in Leitrim are dealing with a fire at a building that has been earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation.

The blaze was spotted at around 8pm this evening at the Shannon Key West Hotel in Roosky.

Roads in the village have been closed and diversions are in place.

There are no reports of injuries at this stage.


KEYWORDS

Shannon Key West HotelFire

More in this Section

Husband accused of stabbing wife remanded in custody

Man seriously injured in Bray shooting

The Lotto results are in...

Ireland to welcome five unaccompanied child refugees rescued from the Mediterranean


Lifestyle

The Hot 100: Movies, music, books and more - here are the top cultural picks for 2019 that you won't want to miss

Derval O'Rourke: Food is big part of your 2019 fitness goals

Would you take your kids and ex-husband on a ‘modern honeymoon’ like Gwyneth Paltrow?

9 of David Bowie’s favourite hang-outs in New York

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »