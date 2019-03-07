Fine Gael set up group to increase presence in North

Fine Gael have set up a dedicated group to increase the party’s presence in Northern Ireland. Taoiseach Leo Varadar announced the establishment of the Northern Ireland engagement group at a meeting of the Fine Gael party last night.

It comes as former SDLP leader Mark Durkan was selected to run alongside former tánaiste and justice minister Frances Fitzgerald for Fine Gael in the upcoming European elections.

The two candidates were selected to run in the Dublin constituency at a meeting in Clontarf Castle last night.

Nominating Mr Durkan, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said it had fallen to Fine Gael to get the country out of economic crisis and referring to Brexit he said the party will have to “to navigate our way through challenges that are now political in nature”.

Outgoing MEP Brian Hayes said over the past 25 years Ms Fitzgerald “showed loyalty to this party at every point along the road”.

He said the party would be sending the best team to Europe and that team would represent North and South.

Mr Durkan, who will remain living in Derry during the campaign, told the convention he would bring his understanding of the Brexit challenges and would defend and protect the Good Friday Agreement in that context.

Fine Gael now have seven candidates, four women and three men.

Meanwhile at a meeting of the parliamentary party in Leinster House, the Taoiseach said the aim of the May elections is to hold the party’s four seats and challenge for two more.

Mr Varadkar also announced that a Fine Gael Northern Ireland engagement group has been set up and Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd has been selected to chair this group.

The new group has been tasked with developing links with parties and other significant groups in Northern Ireland, attend party conferences and cultural, economic and academic events.

The group will also look at ways of increasing the Fine Gael profile in the North and will report back with suggestions on party positions to take on Northern issues. It comes after Fianna Fáil cemented a formal partnership with the SDLP.

Former Minister Barry Andrews has been selected to run as Fianna Fáil’s Dublin candidate in the upcoming European elections. Nominations for candidates for the other constituencies closed yesterday and the party are to hold selection conventions in the coming weeks.