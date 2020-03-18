Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to meet for first of three days of policy talks

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are meeting for the first of three days of policy talks today.

But it is still unclear when a new government may be formed as the country grapples with the coronavirus.

Senior figures say we may have a clearer picture by Friday as to when a government could be formed after the three days of talks between the parties.

But there are a few hurdles.

The Greens do not want to talk, instead preferring a government of national unity.

And even if there was a new government formed, it takes time for a minister to get to grips with a brief and some are questioning whether there should be a changeover in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

Last night, the Taoiseach addressed the nation in a rare and historic broadcast.

Speaking of the current phase of the Covid-19 pandemic: "This is the calm before the storm, before the surge and when it comes - and it will come - never will so many ask so much from so few.

"We will do all we can to support them."

Outlining new initiatives likely to soon come on stream, including the 'cocooning' of elderly people and those vulnerable through illness, the Taoiseach also warned that the crisis could extend into the summer.

Addressing the nation under Section 112 of the Broadcasting Act, only used in times of national emergency, Mr Varadkar began by walking to the podium and saying: "this is a St Patrick's Day like no other, a day none of us will ever forget."

He repeated recent comments projecting 15,000 cases by the end of this month and many more after that and said: "We are in the middle of a global and national emergency, a pandemic, the likes of which we have never seen before."

