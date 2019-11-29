Finance Minister says more answers are needed on €1.6m printer

The Finance Minister says more explanation is needed as to why a €1.6 million printer is not yet operational.

A further €260,000 was spent on building works as the room that was to house the machine was not big enough.

The works were completed earlier this year but staff have not yet received the health and safety training needed to operate the machine.

Minister Pascal Donohoe says more answers are needed.

"What are the work practices that meant that after a significant capital investment it then couldn't be used?" said Minister Donohoe.

"That is a separate point that needs to be teased out."

Members of the Committee of Public Accounts (PAC) called for further accountability over the fiasco during a meeting yesterday.

A report, which was compiled by the clerk of the Dáil Peter Finnegan, detailed the costs, which showed that that the cost of the printer, including VAT, was €1.369m.

It emerged at the weekend that Oireachtas staff spent €808,000 on the printer, which includeed structural costs.

It was put into storage until September this year.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that it is a matter for the Ceann Comhairle and the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission to resolve, not the government.

“This is not a government department,” he added. “This is not a State agency. These are Houses of the Oireachtas, they're controlled separately from government.

“It is up to the Ceann Comhairle and the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission to account for that, and the opposition parties make up a majority of that commission.”