File ready to send to the DPP in Cameron Blair murder case

The teenager charged with murdering Cameron Blair on Bandon Road in Cork appeared at the children’s court in Cork again where it emerged that Gardaí were ready to send a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said gardaí were sending a file on the case to the DPP and it should be with the DPP by Monday.

Judge Mary Dorgan remanded the accused continuing detention to Oberstown Detention centre in Dublin for a further week and ordered him to appear again at the juvenile hearing of Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said he had previously requested a psychological assessment of his client but the request may have been inadvertently directed to Oberstown.

Judge Dorgan noted that there was a letter on file from Oberstown in relation to the request and said she would now order that the request for a report be made to the Forensic Mental Health Service to carry out a psychological assessment of the boy.

The teenager appeared at the in-camera hearing for juvenile cases in Cork District Court.

The 17-year-old, who can’t be named because he is a juvenile, was brought before the court today charged with the murder of 20-year-old Cameron Blair on January 16.

Mr Blair, whose funeral took place in Bandon, was a second-year Chemical Engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology. He died at Cork University Hospital on January 16 after being stabbed in the neck while attending a house party on the Bandon Road.

The juvenile was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court three weeks ago when he was first charged with the murder of Cameron Blair at Bandon Road, Cork, on January 16.

Det Garda Rory O’Connell gave evidence of arrest charge and caution and told the court that the accused made no reply to the single charge when it was put to him after caution.