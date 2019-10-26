News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

FG extends lead in new opinion poll

FG extends lead in new opinion poll
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 06:00 PM

Fianna Fáil's support now trails Fine Gael by 8 points in the wake of the Dáil voting controversy, a new opinion poll reveals.

Fine Gael will be sorely tempted to seek an early General Election as its support now stands at 32%, up three points since the last poll in September.

Clearly, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is reaping a reward from the successful reaching of a Brexit deal, despite the Government's continued mishandling of major issues.

The results will only heighten calls within Fine Gael for Mr Varadkar to call an election for either Friday November 22 or November 29.

The poll, conducted by Red C for the Sunday Business Post between October 17 and 24, reveals Micheál Martin's Fianna Fáil has slumped from 28% to 24%

The full results are as follows:

POLL: SBP/Red COct 17-24, Margin of Error ±3%

Fine Gael 32 (+3 in six weeks)

Fianna Fáil 24 (-4)

Independents 13

Sinn Féin 11 (-1)

Green Party 7

Labour 4 (-2)

Ind Alliance 4 (+1)

SocDems 2 (+1)

Solidarity-PBP 1

Aontú 1 (+1)

Others 1 (+1)

READ MORE

Essex migrant deaths: Mo Robinson charged with 39 counts of manslaughter; another man is arrested in Dublin Port

More on this topic

MEPs reject criticism of vote against improving supports in MedMEPs reject criticism of vote against improving supports in Med

Fine Gael squandered chance to be a new natural party of governmentFine Gael squandered chance to be a new natural party of government

Jim Daly: A hard career choiceJim Daly: A hard career choice

Taoiseach praises outgoing Jim Daly: 'I always admired his directness, his capacity for independent thought'Taoiseach praises outgoing Jim Daly: 'I always admired his directness, his capacity for independent thought'


TOPIC: Fine Gael

More in this Section

Phil Hogan: ‘There won’t be a no-deal Brexit’Phil Hogan: ‘There won’t be a no-deal Brexit’

Man, 60, arrested as Dublin gardaí seize €500k in cash Man, 60, arrested as Dublin gardaí seize €500k in cash

Irish player wins €400k in EuroMillions drawIrish player wins €400k in EuroMillions draw

Gardaí concerned for safety of missing Cork womanGardaí concerned for safety of missing Cork woman


Lifestyle

These subterranean stone-scapes are sights for sore eyes.8 awe-inspiring caves you can visit with no prior experience

A guide to what's on for this weekend's Cork Jazz Festival.Cork Jazz Festival at a glance: what's on

In conversation with Richard Fitzpatrick.Jazz and Me: Famous faces of Cork on the best of the Cork Jazz Festival

Des O'Driscoll on the musicians Cork Jazz Festival down through the years.A history of the Cork Jazz Festival in 10 classic gigs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »