FF promises 'new era' of home construction if returned to govt

Fianna Fáil has criticised Fine Gael's record on housing and promised to usher in a "new era" of home construction and ownership if returned to government.

The party's housing spokesman Darragh O'Brien said homelessness has increased by 3,206 people or 49% since Fine Gael's rebuilding plan was launched in 2016.

He said the government's housing input has only reached 72% of its 25,000 units annual target, averaging just under 18,000 a year.

Mr O'Brien also said that rents have increased by a staggering 30% since Rebuilding Ireland was launched.

Ireland's homeownership rates are also below the EU average, he added.

“They are the lowest since 1971 and they continue to fall.” Mr O'Brien argued that not one affordable home had been built.

Fianna Fáil is promoting a six-step plan to address the housing crisis. This will come from additional spending of €2.2bn, promised by the party.

Fianna Fáil is also promising an SSIA-type saving scheme which would help buyers save up to €10,000 that would go towards a deposit while also retaining the help-to-buy plan which gives those same purchasers €20,000 towards a new build.

Mr O'Brien said his party will build 50,000 social homes and empower local authorities to do this. Central to Fianna Fáil's election promises are proposals to build 50,000 affordable homes for purchase below €250,000.

There will also be a renters' tax credit of €600 while land hoarding will be penalised under the party's plans.

Mr O'Brien added: “Most of all we will help them get out of renting and into homeownership and most importantly we need to end homelessness once and for all. It is a scourge in our country.” This will be done through a €250m fund directly targetting homelessness.

Figures for December 2019 show that the number of homeless people has dropped to below 10,000 for the first time in a year.

The data, published on Wednesday by the Department of Housing, shows there were 9,713 people in emergency accommodation during the week of December 23-29th 2019.

Mr O’Brien said: “Last week Fine Gael launched its manifesto. Out of €8.7bn of spending and a whopping €2.8bn of tax cuts it [Fine Gael] committed and costed an extra total of €0 to building housing.

"It has not allocated an additional euro beyond current pre-committed spending levels to building homes. The Fine Gael manifesto is clear. The same plan, the same people and the same money.

“The failure of Rebuilding Ireland is startling. The policies that have been implemented have been minor in scale and impact. These specific failed policies are laid out in detail. The document comes after the Fine Gael manifesto did not commit any additional money to capital spending on housing."

The party again ruled out introducing a rent freeze because of lawyers warning against this.

Mr O'Brien explained:

We are being honest with people, we sought the legal advise. It won't work and other measures will.

Asked how his party would attract or train more workers in the construction sector, Mr O'Brien said promised funding would encourage people to train while new supports would help small developers.

He claimed the Fianna Fáil commitments and funding pledges would open up a “new era” of home construction and ownership.

Fine Gael claims it should be trusted as it has come close to reaching its housing targets, but still has more work to do.

The party has proposed extending its help-to-buy scheme to up to €30,000 for new home purchasers.