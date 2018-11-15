Home»ireland

FF hit out a Varadkar for claiming victory on Brexit deal

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 11:52 AM
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Fianna Fáil have hit out at Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who "couldn't help himself" in claiming victory on the Brexit deal last night.

With British prime minister Theresa May coming under intense pressure as she continues to address the House of Commons, Fianna Fáil warned that a deal has yet to be ratified and the Irish Government should still be planning for a no-deal Brexit.

Fianna Fáil Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers criticised Mr Varadkar who last night said he felt "pretty good" about the deal and added that it was "one of the better days in politics".

Speaking outside the Dáil, Ms Chambers said: "I think our own Government need to be far more aware that their actions, their self-congratulations, their patting themselves on the back here in Dublin absolutely negatively feeds into what's happening in the Commons today."

Calling for calm she said: "What we have seen last night from the Taoiseach saying that what they have achieved now is even stronger than last December, that's extremely unhelpful because right now Theresa May and her Cabinet are dealing with a very challenging situation.

READ MORE: Latest: Northern Ireland ‘sold out’ by Prime Minister in EU negotiations, MPs told

"Our Government, while they maintained 24 hours silence up until the 9pm news last night, they simply couldn't help themselves and found that they were quick off the mark to try and congratulate themselves on their own perceived victory, that's unhelpful."

She said the resignation of senior ministers in the UK this morning is very concerning and the UK parliament needs to be given "space" to ratify the withdrawal treaty.

"We absolutely have to have a plan B, we need to prepare for all possible eventualities including the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, that's still possible," Ms Chambers said.


KEYWORDS

Fianna FáilBrexitVaradkar

Related Articles

Latest: Northern Ireland ‘sold out’ by Prime Minister in EU negotiations, MPs told

Senior Northern Ireland politicians meeting Taoiseach for Brexit talks

Shock resignations in UK Cabinet spark pound sell-off

UK's withdrawal agreement to be finalised at EU leaders meeting on November 25

More in this Section

Leo Varadkar heralds 'one of the better days in politics' amid draft Brexit withdrawal deal

Department of Health reaches deal with IMO for provision of abortion services

The Lotto results are in...

Brexit explainer: What the latest developments mean for Ireland, the UK and the EU


Breaking Stories

Pins and needles are usually harmless, but it’s best not to ignore them

Learning points: The truth is now being twisted in full view

’Tis the season to be sweet: What makes a good chocolate bar?

Gavin Bryars going with the flow

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 45
    • 47
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »