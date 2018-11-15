FF hit out a Varadkar for claiming victory on Brexit deal

Fianna Fáil have hit out at Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who "couldn't help himself" in claiming victory on the Brexit deal last night.

With British prime minister Theresa May coming under intense pressure as she continues to address the House of Commons, Fianna Fáil warned that a deal has yet to be ratified and the Irish Government should still be planning for a no-deal Brexit.

Fianna Fáil Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers criticised Mr Varadkar who last night said he felt "pretty good" about the deal and added that it was "one of the better days in politics".

Speaking outside the Dáil, Ms Chambers said: "I think our own Government need to be far more aware that their actions, their self-congratulations, their patting themselves on the back here in Dublin absolutely negatively feeds into what's happening in the Commons today."

Calling for calm she said: "What we have seen last night from the Taoiseach saying that what they have achieved now is even stronger than last December, that's extremely unhelpful because right now Theresa May and her Cabinet are dealing with a very challenging situation.

"Our Government, while they maintained 24 hours silence up until the 9pm news last night, they simply couldn't help themselves and found that they were quick off the mark to try and congratulate themselves on their own perceived victory, that's unhelpful."

She said the resignation of senior ministers in the UK this morning is very concerning and the UK parliament needs to be given "space" to ratify the withdrawal treaty.

"We absolutely have to have a plan B, we need to prepare for all possible eventualities including the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, that's still possible," Ms Chambers said.