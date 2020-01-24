FF election manifesto promises €168m homeless fund and doubled child benefit payments

Fianna Fáil have promised a series of measures for childcare at the opening of its manifesto launch.

Among the pledges, Micheál Martin's party says - if in power - that it would lengthen maternity benefit to 30 weeks and bring in new childcare tax credits.

It would also double child benefit payments for the first month after the birth of a child.

Fianna Fáil also promises to reduce classroom sizes to a class size of 20 to 1 if in the next government.

The party will also reduce income taxes and cut capital gains tax to 25%.

On housing, the party will introduce a first-time buyers top SSIA-type scheme, capped at €10,000, and expand the current help to buy grant measures.

It also promises to build 50,000 affordable homes for prices below €250,000.

A new €168m fund to help fight homelessness would also be introduced.

General Election Manifesto Launch with Party Leader Micheál Martin #GE2020 #AnIrelandForAll https://t.co/PhK5JMiADg — Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) January 24, 2020

A tax credit of €600 would also go to renters.

On health, the party promises to double the national treatment purchase fund to €200m.

It also promises to abolish prescription charges.

Planning for the future, Fianna Fáil propose setting up a new national infrastructure commission to decide major new projects for the country.

Mr Martin's party also promises to “smash gangland crime” and to increase garda numbers to 16,000.

Launching the plans, Mr Martin said it was "time to stop the spin" and to tackle housing and health problems as well as increasing crime levels.

He said the plans would "make government work for all people" over the next five years and that the proposals were costed.