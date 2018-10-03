Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fears raised that Brexit could bring split in Irish time zone

Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 04:20 AM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Two time zones may exist on the island of Ireland from April next year if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

A Government spokesperson said the situation could happen after Cabinet was briefed on EU plans to remove the existing daylight saving time system across the common market from spring 2019.

Under plans put forward by the European Commission earlier this year, Brussels wants to remove the “spring forward, fall back” hour difference across the EU by 2021.

Should the policy be accepted the move will be mandatory from April 2019, with a two-year phasing in period where countries will have to give six months’ notice before changing their times.

At yesterday’s weekly Cabinet meeting Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan detailed the initiative, which is designed to benefit business and improve road safety across the common market.

He said that a public consultation process will be put in place before the planned April start date for the move.

However, asked yesterday what impact the decision could have on the North and the Republic given the unclear Brexit outcome, a senior Government spokesperson was unable to say if a solution will be found.

Despite saying “I think it would be a Government objective to not have two time zones on the island of Ireland”, he was unable to guarantee that both Belfast and Dublin will remain in the same time zone in the event of a no-deal Brexit which takes the North fully out of the EU.

While the issue has been seen as humorous by some, any time zone split on the island of Ireland would further underline the fact that the North and the Republic are different jurisdictions, at an extremely sensitive period.

It would also impact on business operations on the border and across the border, and lead to further difficulties for farmers and other people living in the surrounding area.

It is understood that, during yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Climate Change Minister Denis Naughten said there is a need for research on “comparable countries” showing how the time change may or may not benefit different populations.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s Cabinet meeting saw Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe detail the latest exchequer figures before next week’s budget.

Transport Minister Shane Ross brought forward a still unpublished report by Ernst & Young on financial matters at Waterford airport and separate figures from Tourism Ireland showing the country has seen more people travel here for the seventh year running.


KEYWORDS

BrexitDaylight saving time

Related Articles

Peace in Ireland is sacrosanct: Good Friday disagreement and the DUP

Reader's Blog: Voting for Brexit was UK’s act of humiliation

Staying together is the best way to keep Europe out of the rough

No-deal Brexit could lead to two time zones on island of Ireland next year

More in this Section

Irish airspace reopens after radar failure sees cancellation of all flights from Cork and Shannon

“I just got out”: Driver has lucky escape after van engulfed in fireball

800 year-old brooch to go on display near Kerry beach where it was found

Government in denial over Defence Forces ‘retention crisis’, says Micheál Martin


Breaking Stories

Higherland Dan: The American living in West Cork sanctuary for almost 50 years

Author Charles Brandt on Scorsese, De Niro and his friendship with mafia hitman Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran

GameTech: Rockstar shoots for the skies

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »