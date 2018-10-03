Fears raised that Brexit could bring split in Irish time zone

Two time zones may exist on the island of Ireland from April next year if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

A Government spokesperson said the situation could happen after Cabinet was briefed on EU plans to remove the existing daylight saving time system across the common market from spring 2019.

Under plans put forward by the European Commission earlier this year, Brussels wants to remove the “spring forward, fall back” hour difference across the EU by 2021.

Should the policy be accepted the move will be mandatory from April 2019, with a two-year phasing in period where countries will have to give six months’ notice before changing their times.

At yesterday’s weekly Cabinet meeting Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan detailed the initiative, which is designed to benefit business and improve road safety across the common market.

He said that a public consultation process will be put in place before the planned April start date for the move.

However, asked yesterday what impact the decision could have on the North and the Republic given the unclear Brexit outcome, a senior Government spokesperson was unable to say if a solution will be found.

Despite saying “I think it would be a Government objective to not have two time zones on the island of Ireland”, he was unable to guarantee that both Belfast and Dublin will remain in the same time zone in the event of a no-deal Brexit which takes the North fully out of the EU.

While the issue has been seen as humorous by some, any time zone split on the island of Ireland would further underline the fact that the North and the Republic are different jurisdictions, at an extremely sensitive period.

It would also impact on business operations on the border and across the border, and lead to further difficulties for farmers and other people living in the surrounding area.

It is understood that, during yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Climate Change Minister Denis Naughten said there is a need for research on “comparable countries” showing how the time change may or may not benefit different populations.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s Cabinet meeting saw Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe detail the latest exchequer figures before next week’s budget.

Transport Minister Shane Ross brought forward a still unpublished report by Ernst & Young on financial matters at Waterford airport and separate figures from Tourism Ireland showing the country has seen more people travel here for the seventh year running.