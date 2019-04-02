'Fatal attraction': Woman jailed for attempt to pass heroin to her boyfriend with a kiss

A woman has been jailed after she tried to pass her boyfriend heroin via a kiss while he was under escort on his way to prison.

Marta Zasada, 26, had the heroin wrapped in tin foil and under her tongue when it was detected by gardaí in Bandon in Co Cork.

Clonakilty District Court heard that on December 12, 2017, Ms Zasada's boyfriend, Emil Hudi, was being transported to prison when he asked his escorts if he could contact Ms Zasada to get some money.

But when the escorts and Mr Hudi met with Ms Zasada, of 8 Meadowlands in Bandon, gardaí believed she was nervous and noted she had no money with her.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that they asked Ms Zasada to open her mouth and found the heroin wrapped in foil under her tongue.

The Judge asked: "Was the suspicion that she was to hand over the heroin by mouth kissing?" Sgt Kelly said: "That is correct, Judge."

Ms Zasada has 34 previous convictions, with her solicitor Plunkett Taaffe saying her record was entirely linked to heroin addiction.

She pleaded guilty to possession for purposes of sale and supply as well as a simple possession charge and a failure to appear in court on a previous occasion.

READ MORE Gifted athlete avoids custody for role in attempted hi-jacking where taxi driver was choked unconscious

She had been on temporary release from prison last November and unlawfully at large when she returned to her native Poland for drug treatment.

She returned to Ireland a fortnight before she was arrested late last month in Bandon.

Among her previous convictions was a charge of attempting to get heroin to Mr Hudi while he was in prison. Judge McNulty said of Mr Hudi, who was present in court:

"He is bad news. He is certainly bad news for Marta and he is no help to her."

The judge said he had prevailed on her to deliver controlled drugs to him while he was under escort on his way to prison, in what he described as "a tormented kind of love".

"There they are, now stuck in a fatal attraction and a fatal addiction."

He sentenced her to nine months in prison on the more serious drugs charge with another three months to be served concurrently on the simple possession and placed her on a probation bond for one year.

On her release from prison, he said she may wish to consider turning left at the exit of Limerick Prison, and staying away from Bandon and Mr Hudi.