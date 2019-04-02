NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'Fatal attraction': Woman jailed for attempt to pass heroin to her boyfriend with a kiss

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 05:03 PM

A woman has been jailed after she tried to pass her boyfriend heroin via a kiss while he was under escort on his way to prison.

Marta Zasada, 26, had the heroin wrapped in tin foil and under her tongue when it was detected by gardaí in Bandon in Co Cork.

Clonakilty District Court heard that on December 12, 2017, Ms Zasada's boyfriend, Emil Hudi, was being transported to prison when he asked his escorts if he could contact Ms Zasada to get some money.

But when the escorts and Mr Hudi met with Ms Zasada, of 8 Meadowlands in Bandon, gardaí believed she was nervous and noted she had no money with her.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that they asked Ms Zasada to open her mouth and found the heroin wrapped in foil under her tongue.

The Judge asked: "Was the suspicion that she was to hand over the heroin by mouth kissing?" Sgt Kelly said: "That is correct, Judge."

Ms Zasada has 34 previous convictions, with her solicitor Plunkett Taaffe saying her record was entirely linked to heroin addiction.

She pleaded guilty to possession for purposes of sale and supply as well as a simple possession charge and a failure to appear in court on a previous occasion.

READ MORE

Gifted athlete avoids custody for role in attempted hi-jacking where taxi driver was choked unconscious

She had been on temporary release from prison last November and unlawfully at large when she returned to her native Poland for drug treatment.

She returned to Ireland a fortnight before she was arrested late last month in Bandon.

Among her previous convictions was a charge of attempting to get heroin to Mr Hudi while he was in prison. Judge McNulty said of Mr Hudi, who was present in court:

"He is bad news. He is certainly bad news for Marta and he is no help to her."

The judge said he had prevailed on her to deliver controlled drugs to him while he was under escort on his way to prison, in what he described as "a tormented kind of love".

"There they are, now stuck in a fatal attraction and a fatal addiction."

He sentenced her to nine months in prison on the more serious drugs charge with another three months to be served concurrently on the simple possession and placed her on a probation bond for one year.

On her release from prison, he said she may wish to consider turning left at the exit of Limerick Prison, and staying away from Bandon and Mr Hudi.

READ MORE

Man on 40-year driving ban jailed for leading gardaí on high-speed chase

More on this topic

"Like being hit by a bus": Husband of woman suing over alleged smear misdiagnosis reveals family's pain

Adam Johnson ‘deeply regrets’ actions after release for child sex offences

Alesha killer’s doctor criticised over psychopath screening suggestion

Man on 40-year driving ban jailed for leading gardaí on high-speed chase

KEYWORDS

Court

More in this Section

2,800 will be diagnosed with bowel cancer this year

Facebook chief meets with senior politicians in Dublin

Mary Lou McDonald defends Sinn Féin's 'abstentionism mandate' in Westminster

Victims of Ireland’s worst fire tragedy ask for new inquest


Lifestyle

Cork masterclass gives a lesson on how to dress like a drag queen

Moo Crew winners give a thumbs-up to dairy

Dani Dyer: ‘Mum thought I was on the verge of taking my own life’

'I'd like to do that': A tale of a Cavan man who was in flying form

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »