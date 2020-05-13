Farmers beginning to see signs of recovery

Green shoots are beginning to re-emerge for farmers out of the Covid-19 crisis, according to the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).

Yesterday one of the beef sectors major buyers, McDonalds, announced it would reopen some outlets for drive through from next week.

The IFA says up to 60,000 farmers will benefit.

It comes as the EU's agriculture ministers meet by videolink later to further discuss supports for the sector.

IFA president Tim Cullinan says while farmers still need more help, there are some signs a recovery is on the way.

"Hopefully what this will do is bring confidence back into the beef sector again," said Mr Cullinan.

"So already we are seeing some green shoots across Europe since the end of the lockdown across Europe.

"Some of the food services are starting to open back up again which is reflected in the price of beef here already.

"Obviously we want to see more of that."

Mr Cullinan while there are signs a recovery is on the way, additional support is needed.

"We are looking for a compensation package for beef farmers, a direct payment of up to €100 per animal that was slaughtered since the onset of Covid.

"We are negotiating a package for farmers with the minister at the moment because it has been a very difficult winter for those particular farmers."