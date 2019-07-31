News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Family raised concerns about Hide and Seek creche with politicians over a year ago

Family raised concerns about Hide and Seek creche with politicians over a year ago
Maureen O'Sullivan
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 06:55 PM

A family who removed their child from the Hide and Seek creche service at the centre of an RTÉ exposé raised concerns about the facility with politicians and child protection services more than a year ago.

The Department of Children and Tusla faced growing calls to put in place creche CCTV systems and for parents to be told of all ongoing inspections in order to ensure their children are safe.

During an emergency Oireachtas children's committee meeting in the wake of last week's RTÉ Investigates creche exposé, Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte asked officials when they first learned of concerns at the facility.

Citing a June 2018 parliamentary question on the Hide and Seek creche, Ms Rabbitte said "red flags" had been raised more than a year ago.

READ MORE

Boy, 15, who attempted to murder woman he met online exposed to extreme porn from young age

However, while acknowledging the parliamentary question was raised, the Department of Children's assistant secretary general Bernie McNally said her officials passed the query onto Tusla and did not take any further action at the time.

After the meeting, Ms Rabbitte said she has been in contact with the family who raised the June 2018 issues who told her it was based on a "gut" concern.

She said in June 2018 the family contacted all TDs in their Dublin Central constituency - Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and unaligned Independent Maureen O'Sullivan - about their issues with the creche.

Subsequently, Ms O'Sullivan formally asked the Department of Children to clarify if there were any issues at the facility, with the Department response being sent on July 24, 2018 - a full year before the RTÉ Investigates exposé.

Family raised concerns about Hide and Seek creche with politicians over a year ago

The 2018 case came as the Department and Tusla came under fresh pressure today to introduce new transparency measures to ensure the safety of children in creche care.

During the committee meeting, Fine Gael senator Catherine Noone said CCTV systems should be introduced to prevent a repeat of "every parents' worst nightmare".

However, while Tusla's quality assurance director Brian Lee backed the plan, Ms McNally and Tusla's interim chief executive Pat Smyth cautioned against the unintended risks of videoing young children.

Officials also confirmed they are considering plans to give parents greater access to inspection files, with Sinn Féin's Denise Mitchell saying "they have a right to know what's going on".

Ms McNally, Mr Smyth and Mr Lee stressed there are potential difficulties with the opening of all inspection records to parents.

Family raised concerns about Hide and Seek creche with politicians over a year ago

However, they confirmed the move is being examined, with Ms McNally explaining "we are looking to hold [individuals] to account" and that the Department accepts "we have to look at informing parents".

Meanwhile, child protection officials also confirmed they would have closed the Hide and Seek creche at the centre of the RTÉ exposé "immediately" if they had those powers.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone has confirmed she is examining extending Tusla's remit to allow it to shut down facilities with immediate effect in the wake of the revelations.

Asked if the powers are needed, Tusla's quality assurance director Mr Lee told politicians while the powers would be used rarely, they would be welcomed.

READ MORE

EU Brexit negotiator: Pressuring Ireland will prompt 'waves of solidarity' from rest of EU

More on this topic

Tusla calls for powers to shut down poor standard crechesTusla calls for powers to shut down poor standard creches

Committee hears Tusla had concerns about creche chain before RTÉ exposéCommittee hears Tusla had concerns about creche chain before RTÉ exposé

UCC expert named new child protection rapporteurUCC expert named new child protection rapporteur

Panel reveals that 13 young people died while under care of child protection system last yearPanel reveals that 13 young people died while under care of child protection system last year

Bernie McNallyEarly Years Division at the Department of Children and Youth AffairsHyde & SeekPat SmythTuslaTOPIC: Child protection

More in this Section

Irishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound planeIrishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound plane

Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’

Johnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in DublinJohnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in Dublin

Pat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour developmentPat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour development


Lifestyle

It’s time to spare a thought for those who didn’t decide to bring kids into the world, says Sam Wylie-Harris.This is what non-parents are thinking when surrounded by children during the summer holidays

So you thought Scandi chic was a modern trend? Kya deLongchamps introduces the original 18th-century versionInteriors: Scandi chic has been around for longer than you might think

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

There are many climbing plants to choose from but clematis is the pick of the bunch for Peter DowdallPopularity of climbers like clematis scales new heights

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »