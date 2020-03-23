Expert: No idea 'where we are on the curve' until results of 40k Covid-19 tests revealed

An academic who has been tracking the progress of the coronavirus in Ireland, Prof Liam Glynn has said it is too early to tell if social distancing measures have been working.

“To be honest it is very difficult to tell where we are until we have the results of the 40,000 tests outstanding,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Prof Glynn, who is Professor of General Practice at the Graduate Entry Medical School, University of Limerick and also practices as a GP in Ballyvaughan in Co Clare, explained that until “the bulk” of those 40,000 results come through “we won’t have any idea of where we are on the curve.”

Prof Glynn urged people “to stick to reliable sources” for information such as #Covidwatch which publishes daily graphs. “These are fact, not fiction.”

Social distancing was never more important he added. There was a difference between a ‘shut down’ and a ‘lockdown’. What is happening now is a shut down, but the country might need to go to lockdown if people do not take social distancing seriously, he warned.

If we have to move to lock down that will have serious consequences. It will cause a lot of problems for economic activities.

“Everybody needs to be flexible in their approach.”

