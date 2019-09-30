News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ex-US military men seek to have Shannon security-breach trial transferred to Dublin

Ken Mayers and Tarak Kauff
By Gordon Deegan
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 05:28 PM

Two elderly US military veterans are to apply to have their trials for an alleged security breach at Shannon airport transferred from Co Clare to Dublin.

On March 17 of this year, an alleged incursion at Shannon airport by an 82-year-old ex-US Marine and another ex-US serviceman shut down the airport for 45 minutes and resulted in delayed aircraft circling above the airport spending €4,000 on fuel.

Ken Mayers, 82, Monte Alto Rd, Santa Fe, New Mexico and Tarak Kauff, 77, of Arnold Drive, Woodstock, New York are charged with trespass at Shannon airport and criminal damage of the airport fence on March 17 last.

It is alleged that the two men were intercepted at ‘Taxiway 12’ on their way to inspect a US military aircraft after 10am on March 17 last.

The two men are involved in an organisation called ‘Veterans for Peace’ and had booked tickets to return to the US on March 20.

However, the two were detained for 13 days on remand in custody at Limerick prison after they were initially refused bail following Garda objections to bail in March.

The two now are on bail but unable to return home due to bail conditions.

The two today appeared at Ennis Circuit Court.

Counsel for the State, Lorcan Connolly BL said that the State had received papers from the accused's legal representative giving notice that they intend to seek a transfer of the case out of Co Clare to Dublin.

The new solicitor for the men is Michael Finucane.

Mr Connolly said that he anticipated that the State would oppose the application and outline why the application is without merit. Mr Connolly stated that it would be the State’s view that the case should be dealt with locally.

However, counsel for one of the accused stated that there is precedent for the transfer of such cases from Clare to Dublin following decisions in two other similar cases.

Counsel stated that the two accused are 'elderly men' and asked that they need not attend court when the case comes up for mention at the next criminal sessions.

Judge Gerard Keys adjourned the case to the next criminal sessions commencing on October 29 for the setting of a date for the application and also the hearing of the application.

