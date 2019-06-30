News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

EU trade deal with South America will damage Irish beef industry, says Sinn Féin TD

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 07:53 AM

A Sinn Fein TD has described a draft trade deal between the EU and South America as a devastating blow to Irish farmers.

Martin Kenny said the Mercosur Agreement with Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will damage the Irish beef industry.

The draft deal would allow South American countries to export 99,000 tonnes of beef to the EU if it goes ahead.

Deputy Kenny said they do not have the same standards as in Ireland and Europe.

"We have warned against it. We have warned that the way in which beef is produced in Latin America, particularly Brazil, flies in the face in all of the environmental standards that we have in Europe and other places," he said.

"Certainly in the context of the climate change crisis that we've declared in Ireland, it flies in the face of all of that for to be suggesting that we would import beef into Europe that is multiples more damaging to the environment than beef that is produced in Ireland or indeed other countries in Europe."

READ MORE

Calls for Government to cut excise on alcohol

More on this topic

Proposed new EU-South America trade deal could damage Ireland's agriculture industry, claim farmers

Co-ops focus on climate change

IrBEA urges farmers to apply for biomass fund

'Where's the beef, ya vegan' - Farmers demand post-Brexit support package

TOPIC: Farmers

More in this Section

Three-year-old girl being treated for 'minor injuries' after balcony fall in Limerick

Batch of black pudding recalled as it may contain 'small pieces' of plastic

A la Carte Catholicism has to be built on says Cork's Bishop-elect

EuroMillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 sold in Cork


Lifestyle

How to grow out your natural hair after damage done by relaxer

Gut response: How to keep our digestive tract on track

PMT leaves me feeling low and tearful. Is there a natural remedy I could take?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »