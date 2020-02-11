News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
EU keeping close eye on government formation talks

Séan Kelly
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 01:23 PM

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly says a stable Government needs to be formed in Ireland as the EU begins to negotiate a trade deal with the UK.

He was speaking as MEPs debate future relations with Britain in the European Parliament.

The Ireland South MEP says this is a crucial time and it will be difficult for negotiators to represent Ireland, if our political system is fragmented.

Mr Kelly says Europe is keeping a close eye on developments.

"This is probably a trend worldwide, you see far more fragmentation now than you would have in the past," said Mr Kelly.

"There are difficulties in many countries including Germany and others getting stable governments.

"But at the end of the day that is what is required and it is incumbent on those who were elected to provide that."

