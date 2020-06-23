News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Estate of late Fine Gael councillor prevents spread of weedkiller on property

Estate of late Fine Gael councillor prevents spread of weedkiller on property
The estate, Darren Lehane Bl, instructed by solicitor Richard Hammond, said claims that the lands belong to Mr Bailey, but that Mr Tiernan has been trespassing on it since April of this year. File and unrelated image.
By Aodhan O'Faolain
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 07:25 PM

The estate of deceased Fine Gael Councillor John Bailey has secured a temporary High Court injunction preventing an alleged trespasser on 100 acres of farmland from spreading "poisonous weedkiller" on the property.

The personal representative of Mr Bailey's estate has brought proceedings against Francis Tiernan in relation to 100 acres of farmland at Castlewarden on the Dublin-Kildare border.

The estate, Darren Lehane Bl, instructed by solicitor Richard Hammond, said claims that the lands belong to Mr Bailey, but that Mr Tiernan has been trespassing on it since April of this year.

Counsel told Mr Justice Michael Quinn on Tuesday that the dispute had a long history. A contract for the sale for the lands had been entered into between the parties in 2006 for €4.6m.

The sale was never completed resulting in High Court proceedings, for alleged breach of contract, being brought against Mr Tiernan. In 2013 the High Court ordered that Mr Bailey be paid €1.2m in damages by Mr Tiernan, counsel said.

In 2018 Mr Tiernan sued Mr Bailey, and filed a 'Lis Pendens' with the Property Registration Authority in respect of the lands. Counsel said this action has not been progressed by Mr Tiernan, counsel said.

Counsel said last April Mr Tiernan unlawfully entered the lands, which he says have been used with the consent of the late Mr Bailey by another party to graze sheep.

Counsel said that Mr Tiernan, who has refused to leave the property, has used machinery to carry out works, and in recent days has also burned scrub on the lands.

Counsel said a sign was also erected on the lands directing that all animals and feeding equipment be removed as Mr Tiernan was going to "spray weed killer which may be poisonous," in the coming days.

Counsel said the estate fears that the application of week killer could have "disastrous consequences for the lands."

READ MORE

Provisional liquidator appointed to Irish arm of Monsoon Accessorize chain

Mr Tiernan had not responded to the estate's demands that he leave the property, counsel said.

The court also heard that Mr Tiernan, with addresses at Longfield Road, Forkhill, Newry Co Armagh, Ann Street, Dundalk, Co Louth and Swanward Court, Parnell Road, Dublin 12, name featured at the Smithwick Tribunal.

Arising out of the references made about Mr Tiernan at that inquiry the estate has concerns about the defendant, counsel said.

That tribunal considered events surrounding the killing of senior RUC officers Harry Breen and Robert Buchanan by the IRA as they crossed the border in 1989.

The tribunal heard that Mr Tiernan, along with former Detective Owen Corrigan, were kidnapped and beaten by the IRA in 1995.

The tribunal concluded that the two were abducted "because of a business transaction with the Provisional IRA which turned sour".

The tribunal also said Mr Tiernan was believed to be involved in "large-scale smuggling" and was suspected of being involved in fraud.

Counsel said that while the estate was only seeking an interim order preventing the defendant from spraying the land with weed killer it also intends to seek orders from the court at a later stage.

These include an order restraining Mr Tiernan from entering the lands, damages for trespass and declarations that the defendant is not allowed to enter or use the property.

Estate of late Fine Gael councillor prevents spread of weedkiller on property

The temporary injunction preventing the lands from being sprayed was granted, on an ex-parte basis by Mr Justice Quinn.

The judge said that he was satisfied to make the temporary order based on the evidence that had been put before the court, including that a sign had been put up stating that the lands were to be sprayed.

The judge then adjourned the matter to a date in early July.

Killiney-based Mr Bailey, who died in July 2019 following a long illness, was a well known Fine Gael Councillor who served on Dun Laoghaire Rathdown, County Council for many years.

He was also the Chairman of the Dublin GAA County Board for a decade as well as being a former intercounty referee. One of his children is the former FG TD for Dun Laoghaire Maria Bailey.

READ MORE

Update: missing Cork man found safe and well

More on this topic

Adrian Donohoe murder trial hears apology from defence barristerAdrian Donohoe murder trial hears apology from defence barrister

Man who went into Cork bank with gas and lighter taped to body is 'getting on well', court hearsMan who went into Cork bank with gas and lighter taped to body is 'getting on well', court hears

Luas operators fail in High Court challenge to overturn unfair dismissal finding against driverLuas operators fail in High Court challenge to overturn unfair dismissal finding against driver

Man jailed after garda jeep rammed on northside of Cork cityMan jailed after garda jeep rammed on northside of Cork city

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

The practicalities of a vote for new Taoiseach amid Covid-19 restrictionsThe practicalities of a vote for new Taoiseach amid Covid-19 restrictions

Adrian Donohoe murder trial hears apology from defence barristerAdrian Donohoe murder trial hears apology from defence barrister

Friends of late Cameron Blair hold graveside vigil to mark 21st birthdayFriends of late Cameron Blair hold graveside vigil to mark 21st birthday

Up to half of cannabis users quit during lockdownUp to half of cannabis users quit during lockdown


Lifestyle

Twenty-five years ago this week, the Chemical Brothers released Exit Planet Dust, an album that helped push dance music into the mainstream, writes Ed Power Chemical Brothers and the big beat revolution

The gaming industry is infected. Just like one of the horrifying Clickers from The Last of Us, it is full of noise and fury. Everything must be a battle, us against them.The Last of Us 2 review: A brave, technically amazing blockbuster but flawed

If you are as keen on following the rules of SPF as I am, you’ll know that it’s recommended that you top up at least every two hours when you’re in direct sunlight.The Skin Nerd: How to re-apply SPF over makeup like Kim Kardashian

The last few weeks of ‘school’ before the ‘summer holidays’ . This one was all about home-schooling, hosepipe bans and women dancing in my back garden.Learner Dad: RTÉ, any chance you could run Homeschool Hub over the summer?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »