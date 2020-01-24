News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Essex lorry deaths: Court to make decision on extradition of Irishman facing manslaughter charges

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 07:04 AM

The High Court is due to deliver its judgement this morning on whether an Irishman should be extradited to the UK to face manslaughter charges.

Eamon Harrison from Mayobridge, Co Down is accused of transporting a lorry container that was later found in Essex to contain 39 dead bodies.

Mr Harrison was arrested at Dublin Port a few days after the bodies were found in a lorry in Essex on October 23.

As well as 39 manslaughter charges, he is also wanted in the UK to face charges of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Police believe he brought the container to a port in Belgium before it was transported to England.

In fighting his proposed extradition, his barrister raised issues about his arrest warrant and where the offences are alleged to have taken place.

In moving the application to have him extradited, lawyers for the State said the case being made against Mr Harrison could not be clearer.

A judgement is due to be delivered later today.

TOPIC: Migrant deaths

