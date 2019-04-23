NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Equal pay for teachers 'still top of our agenda', says INTO

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 07:08 AM

The country's largest teachers’ union says pay parity for teachers is finally in sight.

The INTO says the government has acknowledged the need to resolve pay inequality by way of a pay review process.

It is expected that Education Minister Joe McHugh will reference the breakthrough in his address to the INTO conference in Galway this morning.

The ASTI and TUI are also meeting for their annual conferences this week.

Education Minister Joe McHugh.

President of the ASTI Breda Lynch says there are a number of issues which delegates will debate.

Obviously pay equality is still top of our agenda.

"There are issues around curriculum reform, there are issues around special education needs and there are issues around teachers' workload and wellbeing," she said.

READ MORE

New anti-slavery rules for fishing

More on this topic

Police horse dies after falling onto metal pole at football match in UK

First time buyers - this Cork event is purpose-built for you

Theresa May to convene Cabinet as MPs return to Westminster

Tesla gears up for fully self-driving cars next year

KEYWORDS

TeachersINTOPayEquality

More in this Section

Man appears in court charged with Derry bomb hoax

PSNI make arrest after church damaged in Antrim

Buildings lost as firefighters battle gorse fire in Donegal

Siptu to ballot 17,000 hospital support staff on strike action


Lifestyle

Vicky McClure sings out about dementia on BBC

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »