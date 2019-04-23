Equal pay for teachers 'still top of our agenda', says INTO

The country's largest teachers’ union says pay parity for teachers is finally in sight.

The INTO says the government has acknowledged the need to resolve pay inequality by way of a pay review process.

It is expected that Education Minister Joe McHugh will reference the breakthrough in his address to the INTO conference in Galway this morning.

The ASTI and TUI are also meeting for their annual conferences this week.

Education Minister Joe McHugh.

President of the ASTI Breda Lynch says there are a number of issues which delegates will debate.

Obviously pay equality is still top of our agenda.

"There are issues around curriculum reform, there are issues around special education needs and there are issues around teachers' workload and wellbeing," she said.