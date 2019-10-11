Eoghan Murphy to lead investigation into probe over council 'protection money' probe

The Government has launched an independent investigation into revelations that Dublin City Council officials advised firms to pay over €500,000 in protection money to two criminals, amid growing questions over who knew about the scandal.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy confirmed that he has scrapped the council’s own inquiry and will impose his own investigation — despite opposition claims it is an attempt to silence growing criticism over the Government’s handling of what happened.

In a High Court case on Tuesday, it emerged that two council officials recommended that protection money be paid to two criminals so a housing development could be built in Cherry Orchard, West Dublin, in 2016 and 2017.

Three firms, who were delivering the homes for the council, subsequently paid between €1,200 and €1,500 a week to the individuals.

While no money was paid directly by the council, the firms were reimbursed by the local authority after a number of violent incidents at the site.

In response to the court case, Dublin City Council said on Wednesday that it has opened an internal inquiry into the matter.

However, amid growing fears over whether council managers knew about the payments, Mr Murphy scrapped the council’s inquiry last night and replaced it with an independent Government investigation.

The Irish Examiner understands the independent investigation will last a short number of weeks, most likely finishing in late November, and will focus specifically on the Cherry Orchard case.

Among its terms of reference will be whether the two council officials who advised that the protection money should be paid were acting alone or if they had the backing of council chief executive Owen Keegan or other senior managers.

Once the exact issues of the individual case are confirmed, the Government will consider widening the investigation — if necessary — to other cases or councils.

However, while welcoming the move, Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh last night said the investigation “runs the risk” of allowing the Government to “bury” growing questions over whether ministers knew of the problems three years ago.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney admitted yesterday that his department was told of the issue in December 2016 when he was housing minister.

However, he insisted he was not told about the crisis by his own officials.