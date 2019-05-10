English pensioner with cancer charged in relation to €2.5m Gormanstown drugs haul

An English pensioner has been refused bail after he was charged in connection with the seizure of €2.5m worth of drugs at a house in Gormanston, Co Meath.

Ronald Gordon, 70, with an address at Gaywood Avenue, Kirkby, Liverpool, in England was arrested on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody after he appeared before Judge Grainne Malone at Dublin District Court this evening.

He was charged with unlawful possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply at a house in Sarsfieldstown, Gormanston, on May 8, contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Ballymun Drugs Unit Garda Brian Fahy told Judge Malone that Mr Gordon made no reply when charged. He said the defendant had been detained at Ashbourne garda station under the Drug Trafficking Act.

The pensioner, a cancer sufferer, was brought to Beaumont Hospital for four hours and later brought back to the Garda station where he was charged today.

Objecting to bail, Garda Fahy said it was alleged that €2.5m worth of cannabis and cocaine along with “two potential hand grenades” were seized during a search of a four-bedroom house rented by Mr Gordon.

He said the man was from Liverpool, had no ties to this jurisdiction and over the last number of weeks had flown in and out of the country.

He came back into the jurisdiction on Wednesday, Garda Fahy alleged.

There will be further charges, he told the court, in response to a defence submission that the existing charges were premature.

He alleged the drugs were found in three bedrooms including one used by Mr Gordon.

'Seriously ill'

He agreed with defence solicitor Michael French that the accused suffered from serious illness. Mr French said medical documentation in the house verified his client suffered from cancer of the back and he had recently had a tumour removed. A letter from his doctor had also been recovered and the judge noted this stated Mr Gordon was in a position to travel.

The solicitor said Mr Gordon denied all knowledge of the drugs and Garda Fahy replied that inquiries were ongoing.

He agreed that Mr Gordon's passport has been seized.

Mr French said he had been in contact with the defendant’s family and a significant cash amount could be lodged.

He submitted that his client did not face any weapons charges and would abide by any bail conditions.

He also had concerns for Mr Gordon’s health if he were to be incarcerated, adding that he was “in a very vulnerable state given his illness”.

Dressed in a green jacket, blue and white shirt and grey jeans, the pensioner sat silently during the bail hearing.

Judge Grainne Malone refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on May 17 next for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained. She agreed to direct medical attention and granted legal aid.