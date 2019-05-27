NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
#Elections2019: Wallace will be 'thorn in the side of government' from Brussels if elected

Mick Wallace at the count centre in Cork. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision
By Ryan O’Neill
Monday, May 27, 2019 - 04:49 PM

Ireland South candidate Mick Wallace has warned he will “remain a thorn in the side of the government” if he is elected as an MEP.

The Independents 4 Change Wexford TD said he expects to clinch a seat in the five-seater Ireland South constituency. Exit polls put him on10% but early predictions from the count centre indicate he is polling higher than that.

Deputy Wallace said he had his “passport in order” in preparation for Brussels.

“Obviously we’re not finished yet, but they’re telling me it’s looking pretty good. I would expect to do well transfer-wise. I think people across the political spectrum respect the fact I call a spade a spade. I often say things people don’t like to hear, and I think I’ve garnered respect from people for that.”

Deputy Wallace said that, if elected to Europe, he would continue to force the government’s hand at home.

I’ll tell you what, if I go to Brussels I guarantee you I’ll remain a thorn in the side of the government here. I promise you that.

Asked whether he would “spruce up” for trips to Brussels, he said: “I’m spruced up every day. I generally change my clothes every day, and usually wash. Was it Brendan Behan [who] said ‘I have a bath every year, whether I’m dirty or not’? I have a shower every morning whether I’m dirty or not.”

