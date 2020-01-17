News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Election 2020 home
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Election 2020: Crime and health to dominate day three of campaigning

Election 2020: Crime and health to dominate day three of campaigning
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 07:00 AM

Crime and health look set to be the issues that dominate on day three of the general election campaign.

The Taoiseach will be in Louth, Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin campaigns in Wexford, while Sinn Fáin will be in Wicklow.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin also visits Drogheda today, but to talk mainly about plans for the future of work in Ireland.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach said the homelessness crisis "brings shame on us all."

READ MORE

Gardaí appeal for information after young man killed in Cork stabbing

It is after Leo Varadkar was asked if he felt ashamed of the government's handling of housing.

He said: "I think everyone feels ashamed at the housing crisis, not just me, I think everyone does in society.

"I've often said that homelessness is a stain on our society. It's a reflection of one of the things that's going wrong when most other things are going right."

More on this topic

McDonald hit by fallout from Holohan slursMcDonald hit by fallout from Holohan slurs

Donohoe intervenes to quell ‘bullying’ rowDonohoe intervenes to quell ‘bullying’ row

Old beliefs destroying our world: Our aversion to change is a real threatOld beliefs destroying our world: Our aversion to change is a real threat

David Davin-Power: McDonald proves an old hand at playing down party controversyDavid Davin-Power: McDonald proves an old hand at playing down party controversy


TOPIC: Election 2020