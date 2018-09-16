Elderly customer and staff member fight off armed raiders at Cork bookies

A plucky punter and staff member successfully fought off armed raiders at the Bar One Racing bookies in Glanmire in Cork yesterday.

Footage of the raid which has been posted online shows three men in a bookies shop at around 6.30pm when a group of three armed and masked men burst in.

Two of the raiders are carrying hammers and proceed to jump the counter, while a third man holding what appears to be a shotgun holds up the customers.

However, while two of the customers willingly do not resist the robbery, an older gentleman decides to tackle the raiders.

As the staff member is being attacked by the two men wielding hammers, the customer goes behind the counter where both he and the staff member tackle the raiders head on. The customer succeeds in chasing off two of the raiders, including the man with the shotgun.

The staff member continues to grapple with the last remaining raider before the two runs out of the shop.

The bravery of both the staff member and the punter meant that the raiders left empty-handed in a waiting black car.

Bar One Racing confirmed the robbery occurred in the Glanmire shop but did not comment further on the matter.

Gardaí in Glanmire and detectives in the Mayfield district are now investigating the incident and are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down the three raiders.

They are specifically looking for information or witness sightings of the three men suspects in the Riverstown, Glanmire area between 6pm and 7pm on Saturday.

They are also seeking any mobile phone or dashcam footage and any witness sightings of suspicious activity by a black saloon vehicle (Audi A4 or VW Passat) in the area in the same period of Saturday evening.

Anyone with any of the above information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station at 021-4558510 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111.