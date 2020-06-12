News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Eircom.net users face charges to keep using email accounts

Eircom.net users face charges to keep using email accounts
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Friday, June 12, 2020 - 05:30 AM

Eir is to start charging thousands of email users €5.99 per month to access their accounts in the coming weeks.

The charge for users with @eircom.net email addresses will be introduced from July 1 and will set customers back just under €72 each year for a service which has previously been free.

If users don't provide payment details, their accounts and all the emails associated with them will be permanently deleted 60 days later.

The charge was originally due to be introduced in March but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Eir is now in the process of contacting users with @eircom.net email addresses to inform them of the planned charges, which will cost customers €71.88 every year.

While the company declined to confirm how many active users it has, it is understood to be in the tens of thousands. Eircom.net email addresses are particularly common for small businesses, community and voluntary associations, and schools.

In many cases, they have been active for almost two decades and, for that entire time, the service has been free.

It is understood the email service is costly to provide and Eir does not make any money from it in its current format.

Some frustrated users have taken to social media to criticise Eir's decision to introduce the charge, complaining it will cause havoc for people who will have to change log-in details for dozens of websites. 

A spokesperson for Eir said it is "currently contacting customers" to inform them of the introduction of the €5.99 per month charge, which will be effective in less than three weeks.

"The charge will be used to invest in the maintenance and improvement of the service going forward," they said.

"If an account holder does not login to their account when prompted and add payment details, they will not have access to emails and the account will be permanently deleted 60 days later."

From July 1, Eir will start to migrate accounts to the new paid service. This process could take up to two weeks to complete. 

Once Eir has migrated an account, customers will be prompted to enter payment details to access, send and receive emails.

If customers do not provide these details within 60 days, the account and emails will be deleted permanently. This process is non-reversable.

READ MORE

Majority of 2018 graduates secured jobs, survey shows

More on this topic

Eir plans 200 jobs in Cork city’s northsideEir plans 200 jobs in Cork city’s northside

Eircom fined €23,500 following overcharging complaints from customersEircom fined €23,500 following overcharging complaints from customers

Court hears telecoms firm could face multi-million penalty in ’access’ probeCourt hears telecoms firm could face multi-million penalty in ’access’ probe

New chairman designate appointed at telecoms firm, eirNew chairman designate appointed at telecoms firm, eir

TOPIC: Eircom

More in this Section

Garda treated in hospital following accidental shootingGarda treated in hospital following accidental shooting

Three months for drunken disturbance at Cork Penny DinnersThree months for drunken disturbance at Cork Penny Dinners

Eamon Ryan's party leadership under scrutiny after repeating racial slurEamon Ryan's party leadership under scrutiny after repeating racial slur

Government to write to UK counterparts over Daniel Kinahan controversyGovernment to write to UK counterparts over Daniel Kinahan controversy


Lifestyle

Da 5 Bloods is Spike Lee's tale of black ex-soldiers returning to Vietnam, and is already winning heaps of praise for a film that intertwines issues of race with the aftermath of that awful war.Scene & Heard: Spike Lee's latest film and child criminal genius Artemis Fowl hit the screens

To celebrate Feelgood's 20th anniversary, we asked 20 high-profile people to share their top health tip.Take it from the top: 20 high-profile health tips

Here are the top ten lessons I have learned about natural health over the past two decades.Megan Sheppard's top ten natural health lessons

For students at CIT Crawford College of Art and Design (CCAD), their degree show is a chance to show their work to the public, often for the first time.Crawford Art Students: Graduating in a time of Covid-19

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »