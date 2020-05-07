News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Eir fails to halt case against it over alleged data obligations breach

Eir fails to halt case against it over alleged data obligations breach
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 04:02 PM

A High Court judge has refused an application by Eir to halt a legal action by one of its customers over alleged breach of its obligations under the Data Protection Acts.

Mr Justice Max Barrett however struck out a further claim by Michael Burke alleging he was defamed by Eir in an email sent to communications regulator ComReg on March 6, 2015.

This part of his claim was "hopelessly" outside the applicable time limits for defamation proceedings, he said.

It was a matter for Mr Burke to decide how he would proceed in relation to a further alleged defamation in July 2017 and that matter was not before the court for decision at this stage, the judge said.

He was giving judgment today on a pre-trial application by Eircom Ltd, trading as Eir, to strike out Mr Burke's defamation claim as out of time, disclosing no reasonable cause of action and/or was frivolous and vexatious. Eir also sought the strike-out of a breach of data obligations claim on grounds it had already been dealt with by the Data Protection Commissioner.

The struck-out defamation claim concerned an allegation by Mr Burke he was defamed in an email sent by Eir to ComReg on March 6, 2015, by intimating Mr Burke had called in to make a payment when no such payment was due.

READ MORE

Fastway Couriers tells court 'abusive' parody account on Twitter 'cuts to the bone' of their reputation

He claimed Eir continued to maintain notations on his file stating that disconnection of services was due to non-payment.

Eir denied defamation but had admitted it disconnected Mr Burke's services for a short period on or about March 5, 2015, and that this should not have occurred. It apologised, re-connected Mr Burke and applied a goodwill credit to his account.

Later that month, Eir, in response to a complaint he had made to ComReg over how he was treated by Eir, the company again apologised for what had occurred.

The judge said Mr Burke was apparently prepared to let matters rest but in January 2016 he had a further "run-in" with Eir regarding a price increase and charges on his account.

As a result, he began to suspect there were adverse annotations on his customer file regarding the March 2015 disconnection.

He asked Eir to amend the annotations. It informed him the notes had been amended to show the disconnection was due to an error by Eir and not to a delay in payment by him.

He submitted a data access request to Eir but got no reply to three such requests between May and September 2016,

He then made a complaint to the Data Protection Commissioner.

READ MORE

Teenager who displays 'very disturbing' behaviour placed in secure care unit

In December 2018, the judge said the Commissioner "unsurprisingly" held Eir had breached the 40-day statutory turnaround time for responding to his data access request.

However, he realised the documentation which Eir was now forced to provide did not tally with that which he already had. He got a solicitor involved and said he then received "copious additional documents" in May 2019.

This documentation appeared to explain another adverse experience with Eir he had already had in July 2017, the judge said. He had been told by two different shops he was not entitled to a phone upgrade because he was barred or because of a "legacy account." The upgrade issue was later rectified by Eir.

Mr Burke sued over the alleged 2015 defamation and the judge granted Eir an order striking that out for being out of time.

But, the judge said, by the time he “belatedly” got the further documentation from Eir in 2019, he had already brought proceedings over the 2015 issues and may not have appreciated at that stage he may have been defamed in 2017.

It was a matter for him to decide what to do in relation to the 2017 matter, the judge said.

With regard to Eir's application for the strike-out of the breach of data obligations, the judge said he was not out of time on that issue.

He was entitled to litigate whether Eir has a liability over events post-dating the Commissioner's decision in his favour, the judge said.

READ MORE

Teenager who displays 'very disturbing' behaviour placed in secure care unit

More on this topic

Court reserves judgment in lorry container deaths extradition challengeCourt reserves judgment in lorry container deaths extradition challenge

Property fund denies in court it locked firm out of warehouse after rent was missed last monthProperty fund denies in court it locked firm out of warehouse after rent was missed last month

Provisional liquidator appointed to firm behind meal-ordering app as virus closes 95% of partner restaurantsProvisional liquidator appointed to firm behind meal-ordering app as virus closes 95% of partner restaurants

Fastway Couriers tells court 'abusive' parody account on Twitter 'cuts to the bone' of their reputationFastway Couriers tells court 'abusive' parody account on Twitter 'cuts to the bone' of their reputation


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

courtEirdefamationTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Man dies following fall from ladder in Co DonegalMan dies following fall from ladder in Co Donegal

Harris: Covid-19 reproduction rate is 0.5Harris: Covid-19 reproduction rate is 0.5

Students under 'intolerable' stress from Govt's 'unmitigated disaster' in handling Leaving CertStudents under 'intolerable' stress from Govt's 'unmitigated disaster' in handling Leaving Cert

Man arrested after gardaí target sale of drugs in Limerick and North KerryMan arrested after gardaí target sale of drugs in Limerick and North Kerry


Lifestyle

I’m finding it difficult to shake off a persistent sniffle and I’ve noticed my energy levels have started to dip. I’m in my 40s and make sure to eat well and take plenty of exercise. What would you recommend?Natural Health: 'I’m finding it difficult to shake off a persistent sniffle'

Donal O’Sullivan is a pharmacist in Boots, Macroom, Co Cork. Here she tells us about a typical day.Working Life: Donal O’Sullivan, pharmacist, Boots, Macroom, Co Cork

Here are our top TV picks for today.Thursday's TV highlights: Pure Mule returns from the RTÉ archives

Serving up the latest food newsThe Menu: A bulletin board for Irish foodies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »