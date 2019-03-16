Eight injured after bus collides with Luas

Eight people have been injured following a collision between a double-decker bus and a Luas tram in Dublin City Centre.

The Luas was derailed in the crash which happened this morning.

Firefighters/Paramedics from Phibsborough and HQ responded to collision between a LUAS tram and a bus this morning on Queen Street. 9 people treated and transported to hospital by DFB and NAS ambulances. No life-threatening injuries. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/ISJLxFlSxp— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 16, 2019

The early morning accident happened at the corner of Queen Street and Benburb Street when a double-decker Dublin Bus and Luas tram collided.

Gardaí have confirmed that eight people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

They have also said the Luas tram has been de-railed and that it will be at least four hours before the roads re-open.

⚠️Red Line service update: Services operating between Tallaght/Saggart and Blackhorse only. No services operating between Drimnagh and The Point/Connolly due to an earlier incident at Queen St. Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus. Please see https://t.co/GkL4FmFo1J.— Luas (@Luas) March 16, 2019

Emergency services are at the scene and diversions are in place.

Luas has tweeted to say that as a result trams are only going to Blackhorse, from Tallaght/Saggart but that all tickets are being accepted by Dublin Bus.