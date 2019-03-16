NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Eight injured after bus collides with Luas

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - 09:45 AM

Eight people have been injured following a collision between a double-decker bus and a Luas tram in Dublin City Centre.

The Luas was derailed in the crash which happened this morning.

The early morning accident happened at the corner of Queen Street and Benburb Street when a double-decker Dublin Bus and Luas tram collided.

Gardaí have confirmed that eight people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

They have also said the Luas tram has been de-railed and that it will be at least four hours before the roads re-open.

Emergency services are at the scene and diversions are in place.

Luas has tweeted to say that as a result trams are only going to Blackhorse, from Tallaght/Saggart but that all tickets are being accepted by Dublin Bus.

