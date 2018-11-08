Home»Breaking News»ireland

ECB chief warns Irish economy most at risk of overheating and Brexit

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 04:06 PM

The head of the European Central Bank has warned the Irish economy is most at risk from overheating and Brexit.

Mario Draghi is addressing an Oireachtas committee this afternoon and says the overall state of the Irish economy is good, but he noted Ireland is more exposed than most countries to the risk of a hard Brexit.

Mr Draghi also said policies need to be put in place to prevent the economy from overheating.

Finance Committee chairman John McGuinness TD with Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank. Pic Maxwell’s

"There are two sets of risks. One we have just discussed [Brexit] and the other one is overheating. It wouldn't be the first time," he said.

"There are some legacy vulnerabilities, especially the non-performing loans.

"So what to do? First of all, rebuild fiscal buffers and now's a good time because things are going well."

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Reality is ineluctably crushing Brexiteers’ fantasies of English importance

Don’t get carried away with rumours on Brexit border breakthrough, Coveney warns

No deal without single market, customs union membership, Nicola Sturgeon says

Brexit case to continue to European court after appeal bid rejected

More in this Section

St Patrick’s Bridge to stay open amid car ban anger

CUH looks to reinstate helipad after 15 years

Simon Harris: Medics should cancel Christmas holidays

Dark cloud over wedding day as jeweller kept ring


Breaking Stories

3 ways to turn your home technicolour

A place of pilgrimage: Local devotion to St Gobnait the subject of Alys Tomlinson's prize winning work

Mumfords stay ahead of the posse

A question of taste: Oonagh Kearney

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »