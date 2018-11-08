ECB chief warns Irish economy most at risk of overheating and Brexit

The head of the European Central Bank has warned the Irish economy is most at risk from overheating and Brexit.

Mario Draghi is addressing an Oireachtas committee this afternoon and says the overall state of the Irish economy is good, but he noted Ireland is more exposed than most countries to the risk of a hard Brexit.

Mr Draghi also said policies need to be put in place to prevent the economy from overheating.

Finance Committee chairman John McGuinness TD with Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank. Pic Maxwell’s

"There are two sets of risks. One we have just discussed [Brexit] and the other one is overheating. It wouldn't be the first time," he said.

"There are some legacy vulnerabilities, especially the non-performing loans.

"So what to do? First of all, rebuild fiscal buffers and now's a good time because things are going well."

