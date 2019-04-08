NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Earthquake with magnitude of 2.4 felt in Donegal

Picture: Irish National Seismic Network.
By Rebecca Stiffe
Monday, April 08, 2019 - 06:33 PM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 occurred in Donegal last night shortly before midnight.

The quake was felt by members of the public in the Killybegs area in the south west region of Co Donegal.

The earthquake was detected immediately by the Irish National Seismic Network (INSN) which is operated by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies.

READ MORE

'She was the heartbeat of Trócaire for almost 40 years': Irish aid worker killed in Guatemala

According to INSN, events of this nature are not uncommon in the region, although earthquakes with magnitudes of more than 2 are only recorded every few years in Ireland or near it's coast.

The earthquake occurred at 22:58:19, and is the largest recorded in Ireland since January 10, 2016, where there was an earthquake of 3.4 in the area of Rockall Bank.

More on this topic

Tsunami set off by volcanic eruption kills 222, injures 843

More in this Section

Brazilian national appeals sentence for stabbing Waterford man in 'retribution' for racial assault

Howlin: Labour will bounce back from 'dreadful' 2014 election in Cork

Father Gavin to become fourth bishop appointed by the Vatican to join Diocese of Cork and Ross

Court hears businessman faces losing €1m Dublin home over mortgage debts of €131,000 and 10c


Lifestyle

From struggling troubadour to chart-topper: David Gray takes to Bórd Gais Energy Theatre stage

4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too

Opening Lines: Amongst us stupid people, I think finally weeds are having a moment

Appliance of Science: Do we have a poor sense of smell?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »