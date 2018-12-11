NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
DUP unhappy with Theresa May as PM heads to Europe for emergency talks

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 07:37 AM

Theresa May is heading for emergency talks with European leaders today to try and persuade them to help save the Brexit deal.

It's after the British Prime Minister decided to postpone a crucial vote in the House of Commons, admitting she faced a "significant" defeat.

She'll seek concessions over the backstop aimed at avoiding a hard border in Ireland when she visits the Dutch and German leaders later.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and European Council President Donald Tusk spoke by phone last night - and said the current deal can't be renegotiated.

DUP leader Arlene Foster still thinks Theresa May isn't listening to her concerns.

"Let us see what happens in Europe over the next couple of days," Foster said.

"Let us see what the Prime Minister is able to bring back. but I have to say she needs to understand, that this is not about tinkering, this is not about words, it's about the fundamentals of the withdrawal agreement and the legal text that it contains."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

BrexitArlene FosterTheresa MayWestminsterLeo Varadkar

