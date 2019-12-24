Dublin's Merchants Quay gets go-ahead for Ireland's first supervised injection facility

Merchants Quay Ireland has been granted planning permission for Ireland's first supervised drug injection centre.

An Bórd Pleanála has overruled Dublin City Council planners to allow the facility in the south inner city. The planning appeals body said the facility would not "adversely impact" the residential character of the Merchant's Quay area.

MQI offices are located along Merchants Quay, near the landmark Civic Offices (the headquarters of DCC), within the south west inner city in Dublin 8.

The charity welcomed the decision, saying it would allow "isolated and vulnerable " drug users to access vital healthcare.

In its original application, MQI said the anticipated number of clients was between 60 and 100 and that the majority of people would be “existing clients”. The service would operate for 9.5 hours per day.

Last July, Dublin City Council refused the charity's application for the pilot medically supervised injecting facility (MSIF). DCC planners said the proposed site, in the basement of the existing offices of Merchants Quay Ireland, was located on a “primary tourist route” within the city’s historic core and that the council’s City Development Plan had to be considered.

An Bórd Pleanála has now approved the facility, however.

Minister for Health Simon Harris hailed An Bord Pleanála's decision as excellent news which allows the country to proceed with its first supervised injection facility. He said it was time to get serious about tackling addiction issues in Ireland, and to recognise that addiction is an illness.

