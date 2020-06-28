News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin to host first-ever virtual Pride parade today

Aimee Murphy of Dublin City Council's LGBT+ Staff Network with Dublin Fire Brigade member Alaric Collier at Tara Street Fire Station making their video for Dublin’s first Digital PRIDE. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 07:43 AM

Dublin will host its first-ever virtual Pride parade today.

The celebration of LGBTQ+ equality will be a mix of pre-recorded and live elements with hosts, Ru-Paul Ryder and "Mr Pride" Eddie McGuinness.

The Parade will be broadcast live from 2pm and the public can watch through Pride's social media channels or by going to dublinpride.ie/live.

They are encouraged to host their own home-grown or DIY parades and post them on social media using the hashtag #virtualdublinpride. 

One of the organisers, Eddie McGuinness says it's all about society coming together under one rainbow.

“We are encouraging people to send, in a way post on social media all their rainbow images, but also their own Pride parades, at their homes” he said.

“No matter where you are, society comes together under one rainbow.

“And of course we’re celebrating all the frontline workers this year. They are becoming our grand marshals.”

