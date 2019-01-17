NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Dublin schools pay tribute to 'lovely, happy children' killed by father in murder-suicide in Poland

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 09:02 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A Dublin-based Spanish waiter killed his partner and two Irish born children in a murder-suicide in Poland just days before Christmas.

Two Dublin schools have expressed their shock at the news.

Victor Marin Del Sol's three children spent a year in schools in Rathfarnham before they moved to Poland with their mother.

Victor Marin Del Sol and his partner Ewelina Szwarc. Pic via Facebook.

The Irish Independent reports that he flew to Poland to spend time with them just before Christmas.

He killed his partner, Ewelina Szwarc, and his sons - Oskar (9) and Christian (7) - while his daughter Maria Victoria managed to escape.

The principal of Scoil Naomh Padraig told the paper that they will be remembered as "lovely, happy children". Christian and Maria Victoria attended the school and Principal Grace O'Neill said: "We will remember them in our prayers."

READ MORE: More questions needed on how cost of National Children's Hospital went from €983m to €1.7bn, says Sinn Féin

Oskar was a pupil at Ballyroan Boys School in Rathfarnham and the school's principal, Des Morris, said: "Oskar was a lovely child. He was a nice boy. He spoke Polish and Spanish and had little English, but he was developing well in the language and integrating well.

"It is shocking and sad."

Polish police are continuing their investigation.


KEYWORDS

murdersuicideDublinPoland

More in this Section

More Leaving Cert students choose higher level since grading reform, but performance levels drop

Motorists driving in UK to need ‘Green Card’ if there is a no-deal Brexit

No-deal Brexit could be costly for Ireland putting key projects in jeopardy

Children’s hospital board ‘had no grasp of actual costs’


Lifestyle

Read an excerpt of 'My Coney Island Baby' below

Bernard O'Shea on hitting the road with old pal Karl Spain

Learning Points: My wife is having a baby and I’m stressed at work

Your guide to luxury - but affordable - spa experiences

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »