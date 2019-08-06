News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Drugs at festivals 'a reality': Ana Liffey Drug Project call on people to avail of welfare services

Drugs at festivals 'a reality': Ana Liffey Drug Project call on people to avail of welfare services
File image
By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 09:44 AM

The head of services at the Ana Liffey Drug Project has called on young people attending festivals and concerts to avail of welfare services if they are feeling unwell after taking drugs.

Dawn Russell told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the welfare tents they run at festivals are there to offer assistance, “not to judge.”

Her comments come following the death of 19-year-old Jack Downey who was hospitalised over the weekend after taking a substance at a Cork music festival.

He was believed to have ingested a substance while attending the Indiependence music festival at Mitchelstown in Co Cork.

“People are taking drugs at festivals and they don’t know what’s in the pills and powders," said Ms Russell.

Ms Russell explained that the drugs being sold at festivals are not pharmaceutical quality with many containing ‘bulking’ agents and can be “highly potent.”

The gardaí do what they can to control the supply of drugs at festivals, she said. “They can’t keep all the drugs out, they can’t search everyone.

“There are no safe doses, this is even more the case at festivals where there is no family or support around. It’s important to have medics on site.”

Ms Russell said that the first priority of volunteers at medical support centres at festivals is the health and safety of young people. “They are there to protect your life, not get you arrested.

“Our job is to engage with people who have taken drugs or are considering taking drugs.”

Taking drugs at festivals is a reality, she added and it is important that it is managed properly behind the scenes.

READ MORE

Hundreds attend mass for 'absolute gentleman' Jack Downey who died after Cork's Indiependence Festival

More on this topic

People are devastated that Dakota Johnson has closed the gap between her front teethPeople are devastated that Dakota Johnson has closed the gap between her front teeth

Family of missing Irish teen in Malaysia 'believe she has been abducted'Family of missing Irish teen in Malaysia 'believe she has been abducted'

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny set for Bordeaux moveArsenal captain Laurent Koscielny set for Bordeaux move

Irish teen hospitalised following fall in LanzaroteIrish teen hospitalised following fall in Lanzarote

More in this Section

Tributes paid to teenager who died after taking drugs at Cork's Indiependence festivalTributes paid to teenager who died after taking drugs at Cork's Indiependence festival

Cigarette sales in Ireland down 25% over past 5 yearsCigarette sales in Ireland down 25% over past 5 years

Indoor workers sitting at windows ‘at risk of developing skin cancer’Indoor workers sitting at windows ‘at risk of developing skin cancer’

Parents: Violence and sex at odds with film age ratingsParents: Violence and sex at odds with film age ratings


Lifestyle

Staying healthy doesn’t have to cost the earth. Sophie Medlin tells Liz Connor about some simple ways you can shake up your morning routine.A dietitian reveals 5 healthy and affordable breakfast swaps worth making

It’ll be pricey, stressful and may take over your life – but being prepared is your best bet to get the job done smoothly. By Luke Rix-Standing.Thinking about extending your home? Here’s what you need to know

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a young woman grappling with the thought that she might be better off alone.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why am I so scared of commitment?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »