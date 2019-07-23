Drug possession system could cost up to €7m

A softer State response to personal drug use will cost €4m to €7m a year to operate, it is estimated.

The expert group tasked with researching alternatives to criminalisation said creating systems to divert people away from the courts will actually cost more in terms of garda and health resources.

The group’s 88-page report, which has been obtained by the Irish Examiner, makes three main recommendations on policy changes to the Department of Health and the Department of Justice.

As previously reported, the group had ruled out decriminalisation as an option on the basis that, under complex Irish laws, it would mean de facto legalisation.

The report reveals the group made this decision even though international experts it commissioned to examine the issue recommended decriminalisation as part of an overall approach.

The Cabinet is expected to consider proposals, based on the working group’s report, from the two departments when it holds its final meeting before the break in Co Donegal on Thursday.

There are indications that the proposals, which have been expected for some time, may not be agreed upon straight away at Cabinet as they may require some consideration.

In that situation, a formal Government announcement on the new drug plan might be made the following week.

The expert group, chaired by Mr Justice Garrett Sheehan, made three recommendations, with associated costings carried out by the Department of Justice:

Adult caution: Extending the existing scheme, in which gardaí can caution first-time minor offenders once. This will cost gardaí an estimated €4.29m per year, compared to the existing annual garda cost under criminalisation of €1.17m;

Multiple adult cautions: This version will allow for further cautions beyond a first offence. It will cost an estimated €5.15m (current cost €1.17m);

Diversion to health services: Mandatory referral to a brief health intervention and, for problematic users, referral to treatment or other supports. This will cost gardaí €2.24m (compared to €1.7m) and an extra health cost of €4.87m, meaning a total cost of €7.11m It said extra investment in services was needed. The report said the three options would lead to a reduction in people prosecuted and imprisoned for personal possession, but that the savings there were not included in these costings.

The report said that the current total cost to the justice sector from criminalisation of possession was in the region of €7m but stressed that this did not include any health costs.

The report recommends against threshold limits, which would set a cut-off point between simple drug possession and drug supply.