Drogheda garda has car followed home by suspected gang members

All gardaí working in Drogheda Garda Station have been formally warned to be extra careful of their safety.

It is after a car containing suspected gang members followed an officer's car as he drove home.

It happened just days before the brutal murder of Keane Mulready-Woods.

Garda Derek O'Donoghue from the Garda Representative Association says it is very intimidating.

"It's constantly there at the back of your mind when we're working and living in the communities it shows that we're not immune to things

"People think that it is straightforward, that a guard does their business and then goes home and there's no problems but there is.

"From every garda's point of view, there is something always at the back of the mind that they just have to be that bit extra careful at all times."