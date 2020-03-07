News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Donald Trump appoints Mick Mulvaney as special envoy to Northern Ireland

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 07, 2020 - 09:44 AM

Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff is to become the US special envoy to Northern Ireland.

The US president confirmed Mick Mulvaney has taken up the role in a tweet on Friday.

The diplomatic role has remained vacant since former US senator Gary Hart left the position in 2017 when Mr Trump took power.

Mr Mulvaney is replaced as the president’s chief of staff by Republican Congressman Mark Meadows.

Mr Mulvaney is an Irish-American and has strong links to Co Mayo where his grandparents are from.

The appointment came as the White House released details of Mr Trump’s meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar next week.

Mr Varadkar will travel to the US for the annual St Patrick’s celebrations.

In a statement, the White House said the two men will discuss how to strengthen relations between the US and Ireland, including the robust and cultural ties and joint commitment to “maintain the gains” of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Trump also said he is looking forward to hosting the Taoiseach at the traditional Shamrock Bowl presentation at the White House.

The Irish Embassy in Washington welcomed Mr Mulvaney's appointment, saying: "This is a positive development demonstrating the United States' long-standing commitment to the peace process.

"Mick Mulvaney has always had a great personal interest in Northern Ireland and we look forward to continuing to work with him on this and other issues."

US police idenfity Kerry woman as suspect in apparent murder-suicide


