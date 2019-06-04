News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Doctor calls for Ireland to fight child obesity by leading the way on plain packaging for sweets

By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - 02:24 PM

The HSE’s clinical lead on obesity, Dr Donal O’Shea has said Ireland should lead the way on fighting childhood obesity by introducing a plan packaging policy on fizzy drinks and sweets.

Ireland had already led the way in relation to the smoking ban and there should be a similar campaign to introduce plan packaging on unhealthy foods, he said.

He was speaking after Public Health England suggested plain packaging as part of a range of measures to combat obesity.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic and we’ve got to act,” Dr O’Shea told RTE radio’s News at One.

Plain packaging would make sweets look less appealing so there would be less of a pester factor and children would consume less, he said.

However, he warned that there would inevitably be “huge” industry opposition to the proposal.

People will say this is the Nanny State gone mad, but obesity is currently crippling the health service. We have to take steps.

Dr O’Shea said that the food industry “peddles” high fat and high sugar products to young people. The industry is not capable of self regulation, he added.

Parents need to be empowered to know the industry’s tactics. Drive-throughs can now recognise car number plates and when drivers go to order they are asked if they want their usual, he said.

“Our job is to make the healthy choice the easy one.

“We have an opportunity to stand up to the food and drink industry.

“Desperate times desperate require desperate measures. The degree of industry opposition will be the single biggest barrier to this (proposal).”

READ MORE

Ana Kriegel trial: Boy B looked 'surprised' when gardaí called to their home, father tells court

More on this topic

IMI listed among world's top 50 for executive education

Peter Crouch jokes about naming new son after Divock Origi

Knocker uppers, phrenologists, and rat catchers: These are some of the extinct jobs of our ancestors

Firefox aims to entice users with greater privacy protections

HealthObesityTOPIC:

More in this Section

Judiciary ‘letting the whole country down’ in way it handles compensation cases says Supermac’s founder

Dublin the 14th most congested city in the world, study shows

Status yellow rainfall warning in place for 11 counties

Ireland South recount to get underway this morning


Lifestyle

This is how to tackle dinner if you’re vegan and travelling – according to BOSH!

Pest-free zone: How to rid you home of ants, wasps, roaches and moths this summer

Ask a counsellor: ‘My dad’s always been a closed book – how can I get him to talk about his health?’

5 cool European cities where you can take the heat this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »